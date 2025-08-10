Deepika Padukone quits ‘The Intern’ remake

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has stepped away from the lead role in the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Works on the remake, based on 2015’s Hollywood film, starring hit starring Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro, began in 2020.

However, the film has been delayed multiple times due to several reasons, including Covid-19 and the Bollywood actress’s break, among others.

The makers of the Hindi remake initially had roped in Rishi Kapoor to star as De Niro’s character in the original.

However, Amitabh Bachchan took up the role after Kapoor died in 2020.

Deepika Padukone, who was on board to play Anne Hathaway’s character in ‘The Intern’ remake, has now reportedly stepped down from the role.

Indian media outlets reported that the Bollywood actor would only serves as producer on the remake.

“This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform,” Indian media quoted an insider as saying.

“The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant,” the insider added.

Filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma has long been attached to direct ‘The Intern’ Hindi remake.

It is worth noting here that the original film proved to be a hit upon its release in 2015, and has been adapted into a Japanese TV show in 2022 titled, ‘Unicorn Ni Notte.’