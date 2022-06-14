Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was taken to hospital after her heart beat rapidly increased during shooting.

A report by an Indian news agency stated the Chennai Express star was on the sets of Project K during which her health deteriorated. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment in Hyderabad.

The actor made a full recovery and returned to work shortly.

Project K is said to be a sci-fi thriller which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The cast includes Pan-Indian actor Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The supporting roles will be played by veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

It will be Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s first project together.

Nag Ashwin, in an interview, said he is excited about the venture saying Deepika Padukone will not play a mainstream role.

“I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character,” he said as quoted in the report. “It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone.

“The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

