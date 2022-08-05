Deepika Padukone says, ‘I was suicidal at times’

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone had spoken about her struggles in dealing with mental health. The Filmfare Award winner recently revealed she became suicidal because of depression.

A report by Indian news agency Times of India quoted the actor, wife of fellow Bollywood star Ranvir Singh, saying she would break down for no apparent reason.

“There were days when I wouldn’t want to wake up, I would just sleep because sleep was an escape,” she said. “I was suicidal at times.”

The 36-year-old actor, who launched an NGO dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues, said she tried to behave normally when her parents visited her too.

“My parents live in Bangalore so every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything’s okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine,” she said.

The RamLeela star thanked her mother for her help in tough times. The actor said she recognized the signs and told her to seek help.

Previously, the celebrity appeared in the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. She said she felt like she was feeling empty on the inside and did not wish to work and meet people.

“I did not want to go out. I didn’t feel like doing anything. Many times, I don’t know if I should say this but I didn’t feel like living anymore. I felt like I had no purpose,” she said.

