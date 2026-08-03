Deepika Padukone offered a rare glimpse into her recent motherhood journey as she prepared to welcome her second child with her husband of over seven years, Ranveer Singh.

On August 2, Sunday, she took to her Instagram handle and posted Instagram stories to share a hilarious reel showing a pregnant mother juggling the demands of her toddler, seemingly finding it all too relatable.

The humorous clip showed a heavily pregnant woman carrying her toddler despite recommendations to avoid lifting heavy objects during pregnancy. Unable to resist her child’s requests, she picks the toddler up anyway. The reel was captioned, “Don’t lift anything over 20 pounds during pregnancy. Me this entire pregnancy.”

Read More: Deepika Padukone shoots ‘gruelling’ stunts before maternity leave.

Earlier, Deepika opened up about motherhood, describing her one-year-old daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, as her biggest obsession. In an interview, she mentioned, “Not currently, I’m going to remove ‘current’ from it. My obsession is my daughter”.

Padukone announced that they were expecting their first child in February 2024, welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024, before revealing her name on November 1, 2024.