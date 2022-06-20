Monday, June 20, 2022
Brahmastra: Did you spot Deepika Padukone in the trailer?

Eagle-eyed Bollywood fans spotted global star Deepika Padukone in the recently released trailer of the much-anticipated ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

The official trailer of ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ dropped last week and was in the buzz ever since, however, now the makers have released a 4k version of the trailer, looking at which, fans are convinced that its ‘Padmaavat’ actor playing ‘Jal Devi’ in her ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor led movie.

 

Several movie enthusiasts took to the micro-blogging site and shared screenshots from the trailer where a mysterious water creature is seen walking out of a river followed by a huge wave. They claimed that it is none other than Deepika Padukone.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier fans claimed to have spotted King Khan in the trailer. As per the Bollywood fans, the person holding up the trident, with fire around him, and the one with the supernatural lightning creature behind him, was Shahrukh Khan, while later his cameo was also confirmed in the movie by the makers.

‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’, helmed and written by Ayan Mukherji, is slated to release on September 9 this year. The film will mark the first on-screen outing of the now-real-life couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together, who play Isha and Shiva respectively.

 

The rest of the cast includes superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar.

