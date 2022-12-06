Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup 2022 trophy

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of the final in Qatar.

Indian news agency NDTV reported that Deepika Padukone will be the first actor to receive the honour of unveiling the coveted trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

The “Chennai Express” star was a member of this year’s Cannes Film Festival jury.

It is pertinent to mention that Indian dancer Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with her performance of the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem “Light The Sky” at the fan fest.

Moreover, she danced to her songs with “O Saki Saki” being one of them. Her performance won the hearts of the audience and social media users.

On the acting front, Deepika Padukone shared the screen with superstars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the upcoming Bollywood film “Pathaan“, which is expected to release on January 25 next year.

Moreover, she will make a cameo appearance in her actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s movie “Cirkus“.

