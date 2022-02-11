Deepika Padukone ‘would love to work’ with Jr NTR, Allu Arjun

Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone expressed her wish to work with south industry superstars Jr. NTR and Allu Arjun, and with award-winning director S. S. Rajamouli.

Bollywood’s leading actor Deepika Padukone mentioned the desire during a recent outing ahead of the release of her much-anticipated movie ‘Gehraiyan’, which debuted today on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, receiving a positive response for the actor’s portrayal of Alisha.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Upon being quizzed about actors she is willing to work ahead, during a conversation with an Indian media portal, the 36-year-old said, “I would love to work with, and I hope this doesn’t create a riot or fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.”

“I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point, he has got an incredible personality. And Allu”, Padukone added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The ‘Padmaavat’ actor, who has been teamed up with another superstar of South industry, the ‘Baahubali’ fame Prabhas for a tentatively titled Telugu movie ‘Project K’, put out her will to work with director S. S. Rajamouli as well, who has earned accolades for his work on Telugu films like ‘Baahubali’ series, ‘Eega’, and ‘Magadheera’.

On the work front, with two consecutive releases in the last couple of months, Deepika has ‘Pathan’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan slated for the end of this year, whereas the Telugu project with Prabhas is currently in the second filming schedule, and will release sometime next year.

Comments