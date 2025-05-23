Indian cricketer files FIR against teammate over Rs2.5 mln fraud

AGRA: Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma has filed a police complaint against fellow player Arushi Goel, accusing her of financial fraud amounting to Rs 2.5 million, according to the Times of India.

The complaint also alleges that Arushi broke into Deepti’s Agra flat and stole valuables, including gold and silver jewellery and Rs 2 lakh in foreign currency

Arushi Goel allegedly took financial advantage of Deepti over a two-year period, citing repeated family emergencies and financial hardship. When approached for comment, Arushi declined to respond.

Deepti Sharma, who is captaining the UP Warriorz in the current Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, has played alongside Arushi, a member of the Uttar Pradesh women’s cricket team, in domestic competitions.

The FIR was lodged by Deepti’s brother, Sumit Sharma, at the Sadar Police Station in Agra.

The police have registered a case against Arushi under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including theft, housebreaking, criminal breach of trust, and intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace. Authorities stated that they have found preliminary evidence supporting the allegations.

According to the FIR, “The two cricketers became close over the years through their association in the same team. Then, Arushi and her parents started exploiting Deepti financially, citing family emergencies and financial distress.”

Sumit Sharma added: “My sister lost over Rs 25 lakh during this period. When she finally confronted Arushi, the latter refused to return the money.”

The alleged break-in occurred on April 22, when Arushi is accused of forcibly entering Deepti’s flat and stealing gold and silver jewellery along with $2,500. Sumit said he discovered the incident when he attempted to access the flat and found he could not enter.