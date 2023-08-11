Who is Deesha Dhanuka? The new mystery girl in Tiger Shroff’s life

After an alleged split from his former girlfriend, actor Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff has reportedly found love again in Deesha Dhanuka.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by Indian entertainment outlets, after months of staying single, Tiger Shroff is in a romantic relationship with a girl named Deesha Dhanuka. But who is she?

Reportedly, Dhanuka had been a part of the film industry, but not in front of the camera. She has worked as a head of content acquisition for the production banner Pooja Entertainment of actor Jackky Bhagnani and his father.

Moreover, she was also the Chief Operating Officer for Bhagnani’s label Jjust Music. Before joining the team of Bhagnanis, Dhanuka was reportedly in Kolkata to complete her graduation. If reports are to be believed, she is currently working for a production house and officially manages her rumoured beau as well. As per the close sources, Dhanuka offers him suggestions regarding the script choices while Shroff helps her adopt a healthy lifestyle and fitness.

On her private Instagram handle, being followed by over 11,000 social users including Shroff, his sister Krishna and other prominent names of the industry, Dhanuka had pictures with her rumoured beau while holidaying in London, and on a film’s set. Furthermore, the two have reportedly got the approval of his family as well and the veteran actor and his father, Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff are quite fond of her as well.

When reached out to the rumoured couple, Dhanuka refused to comment while the ‘Baaghi’ actor refuted the reports, saying he has been single for the past two years.

It is pertinent to mention that Shroff was previously dating co-star Disha Patani and their PDA moments and vacation pictures often grabbed headlines. The two reportedly parted ways in July 2022.

On the other hand, Dhanuka was reportedly married once before, however, she got divorced from her ex-husband in 2018.

Do you know, Tiger Shroff once auditioned for Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’! Read to know his pitch