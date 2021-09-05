Defence and Martyrs Day being observed in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is observing Defence and Martyrs’ Day today to reaffirm its commitment to defend the motherland against all threats and pay tributes to the martyrs and ghazis.

It was on this day in 1965 that the Indian forces crossed the international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

This year’s Defense and Martyrs’ Day theme is “Our martyrs our pride, a salute to all the relatives belonging to ghazis and Shaheeds.”

DEFENCE AND MARTYRS DAY: ISPR VIDEO SHARES FEARS OF AN ARMY MAN’S WIFE

Special prayers will be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the cruel clutches of India.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will also be held for the martyrs, Radio Pakistan reported.

DEFENCE AND MARTYRS DAY: PAKISTAN NAVY RELEASES PROMO

The day will dawn with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

The state radio will broadcast special programs containing national songs, interviews of the family members of martyrs and ghazis to pay homage to the defenders of the motherland.