Defence lawyers cross-examine witness in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD: The defence counsels concluded cross-examination of a prosecution witness in sessions court during the hearing of Noor Mukadam murder case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime accused of the murder Zahir Zakir Jaffer, co-accused Zakir Jaffer, accused house servants Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad were also produced in the court of the additional sessions judge Ata Rabbani in the murder trial today.

The accused were sent back to the Bakhshi Khana (prisoners’ room in court) after their attendance.

The defence counsels completed cross-examination of prosecution witness Dr. Hammad. A lady doctor Anam also recorded her statement and affirmed that she had taken blood samples of co-accused Amjad, Dilip Kumar, Samar Abbas, Abdul Haq, Tahir Zahoor, and Wamiq Riaz. The doctor confirmed that she had taken blood samples of Muhammad Iftikhar and Jameel on August 15. “No identification mark was written, neither any identity was confirmed,” the witness added.

The counsel of Tahir Zahoor, a co-accused in the case, pleaded to the court for summoning the PIMS doctor as a witness, that had conducted medical test of Amjad, an injured employee of Therapy Works.

The court later adjourned further hearing of the case till December 08.

The grisly murder, in which Noor Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad’s F-7 area. Noor is the daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

