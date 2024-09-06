Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence and Martyrs Day is being observed today to pay tribute to martyrs and Ghazis and reaffirm commitment to defend the motherland against all threats.

It was on this day in 1965 the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but the nation foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

The day dawned with 31 gun salute at the Federal Capital and 21 gun salute at provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajar prayer for the progress and prosperity of the country and independence of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Fateha and Quran Khawani are also being held for the martyrs.

On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, Pakistan’s armed forces paid rich tribute to martyrs and reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to defend the country against all threats and challenges.

“On the eve of the 59th Defence and Martyrs Day, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs, and the Pakistan Armed Forces proudly commemorate the triumphant legacy of the 1965 War, a paradigm of the nation’s indomitable will and unyielding spirit,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.