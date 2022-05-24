Defence Minister apologizes for raid on Justice Nasira Iqbal’s house

Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has condemned and apologized for the raid on Justice Nasira Iqbal’s house in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Addressing the National Assembly Khwaja Asif apologized for a raid on Allama Iqbal’s daughter-in-law’s house. We hold Justice Nasira in high regard, and have respect for PTI member Waleed Iqbal as well, Khwaja added.

Justice Nasira Iqbal has accepted the Defence minister’s apology while talking on a private TV channel for an interview. ‘I wholeheartedly accept Khawaja Asif’s apology but it is not only about my house,’ she said.

She also urged all political parties of Pakistan to create harmony and reconciliation. Iqbal had dreamt of a Pakistan where people from all walks of life, regions, sects and ethnicities could live together in peace, she added.

She said that we should not take our country to the verge of a civil war, as it would only benefit the forces who want to destabilize Pakistan. People who are eyeing our atomic capability might benefit from such anarchy, she added.

Police had conducted raids on the homes of multiple PTI leaders including Waleed Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Babar Awan and others, and had harassed employees, wives and children of the PTI leaders.

