Defence ministry announces dissociation from ‘so-called ex-servicemen societies’

RAWALPINDI: The Ministry of Defence has announced dissociation from ‘certain associations of persons masquerading as ex-servicemen societies’, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Ministry of Defence clarified in a media statement today, “This office does not recognize or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as (or claiming to be) ex-servicemen societies i.e, inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas.”

The ministry’s spokesperson said that the ‘so-called ex-servicemen societies’ were neither recognized nor authorized, on behalf of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, to indulge in such activities. It added that the associations were ‘illegally claiming association with the Armed Forces of Pakistan or the instrumentalities thereof.’

It added, “The Ministry of Defence has already framed comprehensive policy/ guidelines for functioning/ operation of Ex-servicemen societies. Same is available with Ministry of Defence, Government of Pakistan Office, for future consultation/guidance.”

“Any organization of person(s) not complying with the policy guidelines shall be culpable, entailing penal consequences,” it concluded.

