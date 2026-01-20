Defence Savings Certificates profit rate for January 2026

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has announced revised profit rates for Defence Savings Certificates (DSCs), effective from January 2026.

Launched in 1966, the Defence Savings Certificates scheme is designed to help Pakistani citizens, both domestically and overseas, grow their savings over time.

The certificates are available in a range of denominations to suit various investment capacities, including Rs500, Rs1,000, Rs5,000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs100,000, Rs500,000, and Rs1,000,000.

The scheme is open to adult Pakistani nationals, overseas Pakistanis holding valid NICOP or POC, and minors, either individually under the guardianship of an adult or jointly with other adults or minors. Joint investments may be made by two adults, or an adult and a minor, with payments from the certificates either shared among the named holders or received by one of them.

Defence Savings Certificates can be purchased through any National Savings Centre (NSC), authorised branches of scheduled banks, or the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Under the updated rates, the Qaumi Bachat Bank has reduced the profit rate to 11.08 per cent. On an investment of Rs100,000 over a ten-year period, the expected returns are as follows:

Year 1: Rs109,000

Year 2: Rs119,000

Year 3: Rs130,000

Year 4: Rs143,000

Year 5: Rs158,000

Year 6: Rs176,000

Year 7: Rs197,000

Year 8: Rs222,000

Year 9: Rs251,000

Year 10: Rs286,000

Profits are subject to taxation and Zakat in accordance with the State Bank of Pakistan’s regulations. For tax filers, the withholding tax rate is 15 per cent, while non-filers are charged 35 per cent.