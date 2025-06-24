web analytics
Defence Savings Certificates revised profit rates

ISLAMABAD: The Defence Savings Certificates (DSCs), overseen by the Central Directorate of National Savings, remain one of the most secure and popular long-term investment options for Pakistanis at home and abroad.

First introduced in 1966, the scheme aims to help individuals grow their savings with confidence over time.

The Defence Savings Certificates are available in various amounts, including Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 5,000, Rs. 10,000, Rs. 50,000, Rs. 100,000, Rs. 500,000 and Rs. 1,000,000.

This wide range makes it easy for people with different financial goals to invest according to their capacity, whether they are starting small or putting in a large sum.

The DCS can be purchased by adult Pakistani citizens, overseas Pakistanis, and those holding a valid NICOP or POC.

Read More: Defence Savings certificates: Latest profit rate; May 2025

Minors can also invest, either on their own with the help of a guardian or in joint accounts with adults or other minors. In joint investments, the payment can be collected by either one or both of the named holders.

Investors can buy the Defence Savings Certificates through any National Savings Centre, authorised branches of scheduled banks, or directly from the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to the latest update from National Savings, the profit rate on Defence Savings Certificates is now fixed at 11.19 percent.

Payable Amount (Principal + Profit) On Investment of Every Rs 100,000

First Year Rs 109,000
Second Year Rs 119,000
Third Year Rs 130,000
Fourth Year Rs 143,000
Fifth Year Rs 158,000
Sixth Year Rs 177,000
Seventh Year Rs 200,000
Eighth Year Rs 228,000
Ninth Year Rs 263,000
Tenth Year Rs 308,000

 

Profits earned from Defence Savings Certificates are subject to taxes and Zakat, in line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy. A 15 percent withholding tax is applied for filers, while non-filers are taxed at a higher rate of 35 percent.

With its strong returns and secure backing, the DCS scheme continues to be a reliable way for people to save for the future.

