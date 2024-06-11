Defense budget definitely need to be increased: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Due to the financial strain caused by the rising dollar rate and current inflation, the defense budget will need to be increased, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said in an interview on Tuesday.

During an interview with foreign media, Asif emphasized that the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar significantly impacts the defense budget which is in PKR, however, there will be necessity to increase the budget to recover the loss.

Responding to a question, the Defense Minister stated that the Pakistani delegation during China visit decided to promote investments over loans for business in the country.

Regarding his visit to China, Asif highlighted the progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Phase 2, with several projects were finalized, with the Karachi to Peshawar railway line project (ML-1) is on top priority.

Additionally, Asif addressed China’s security concerns following the Dasu Dam attack, acknowledging their sensitivity to the matter. He assured that China would assist in ensuring robust security measures for Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.