'Definitive solution' on trade between Brazil, US within days: Lula

KUALA LUMPUR: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Monday a trade deal between Brazil and the United States could happen within days, possibly easing punitive tariffs after months of animosity.

“I’m convinced that in a few days we’ll have a definitive solution, you know, between the United States and Brazil, so that life can continue well and happily,” Lula told reporters, on the sidelines of a meeting of Southeast Asian nations in Malaysia.

Lula met US President Donald Trump at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday, after this month urging the US leader to lift punitive 50-percent trade tariffs.

“The meeting I had with President Trump was surprisingly good,” he said.

Lula added that “he (Trump) assured me that we are going to have an agreement”.

In addition to the tariffs, the United States also imposed sanctions against several Brazilian officials, including a top Supreme Court judge, to punish Brazil for what Trump termed a “witch hunt” against his ally, far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Asked by a reporter on Sunday whether Bolsonaro would form part of Trump’s discussions with Lula, Trump replied: “None of your business.”