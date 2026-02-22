Deflated Australia face tough questions after T20 World Cup flop

Australia coach Andrew McDonald is adamant the players he took to the Twenty20 World Cup were good enough, but the evidence suggests otherwise with a rebuild looming before they co-host the next tournament with New Zealand in 2028.



The 2021 champions were seen as title contenders again at the showpiece in India and Sri Lanka, but the former white ball heavyweights instead suffered a calamitous exit in the group stage for the first time since 2009.

They head home to a significant pile-on from former Australian greats and an acerbic media who expected more.

They have been quick to lob sharp criticism at the underperforming players and perceived selection blunders.

“We said at the start of this World Cup that we were concerned about Australia,” pace great Glenn McGrath told reporters, pointing to the absence of fast bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc as exposing a soft underbelly.

“All of a sudden, the aura of that Australian team is no longer there when other teams play it … unfortunately, not surprising.”

The warning lights were flashing before the event even started when they capitulated heavily to Pakistan in a three-game warm-up, outplayed with bat and ball.

In those matches they lost by 22, 90 and 111 runs — the final two Australia’s largest in terms of runs in T20 internationals.

At the time, skipper Mitchell Marsh said: “Absolutely no stress from our end.”

That soon became: “It’s a devastated group” as their T20 campaign unravelled with defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Australia’s three selectors — George Bailey, McDonald and Tony Dodemaide — have come in for particular criticism, notably their continued faith in under-performing all-rounders Cameron Green and Cooper Connolly.

They were also blasted for their head-scratching failure to play Steve Smith and to drop in-form Matt Renshaw for the Sri Lanka clash when they were still mathematically alive.

“Look at the selections, look at (Glenn) Maxwell, Connolly, Green and (Josh) Inglis, these guys are all out of form,” lamented Mark Waugh, himself a former selector.

“The selectors have their plans in place, but you’ve got to be smart enough to see which players are in form and which players are out of form.

“And you’ve got to play the percentages a lot better than what our selectors have played.”

Own the fact

A defiant McDonald said there was “always going to be differing opinions from the outside”, suggesting they “don’t understand what the moving parts are and the conversations are on the inside”.

“The build into this tournament and the style of cricket, the balance of our batting unit and the balance of our bowling attack, we felt really confident coming into this tournament,” McDonald added.

“I think the decisions that we made and the squad that we picked, we’ve got a room full of players that are incredibly disappointed knowing that they were good enough to progress, and we’ve just got to own the fact that we haven’t.”

A forensic review of their disastrous performance is set to kick in once they return home ahead of planning for the next T20 World Cup when only three in the current squad -– Green, Connolly and quick Xavier Bartlett -– will be aged under 30.

What becomes of some of their ageing champions like Maxwell, Marcis Stoinis, Hazlewood and Cummins remains to be seen. Starc has already bowed out of the game’s shortest format.

McDonald noted that with a heavy Test load ahead and a one-day World Cup in 2027, Australia’s T20 schedule was light going forward, giving them limited opportunities to fine-tune the team in the immediate future.

“In the next 12 months, we’ll have a lack of T20 cricket, as is the way of the schedule,” he said. “We go to Bangladesh and we’ve got a series against England.

“They won’t really ramp up until pretty much that World Cup year, which is similar to what happened in this cycle.

“That’s probably not enough to start to build out what your direction is. I think that’ll come a little bit closer.”