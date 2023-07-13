“Sushant Singh Rajput’s privacy right died with him”

The Delhi High Court of India has dismissed the stay plea on the streaming of the film ‘Nyay: The Justice’, based on the life of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, the court refused to restrain the streaming of filmmaker Dilip Gulati’s ‘Nyay: The Justice’, the title based on the life of the late Bollywood actor Rajput, which was released on an OTT platform in June 2021, a year after his death.

According to the details, Justice C Hari Shankar of Delhi HC, Tuesday, dismissed the plea filed by the father of the deceased, seeking ‘interlocutory injunction’ in his case against the filmmakers.

In response to the plea, which claimed that the film included defamatory statements and news articles, and violated the personality rights associated with SSR, Shankar said that ‘to fasten a legal right, on something as fleeting as a celebrity, appears to be an oxymoron’.

“Law cannot allow itself to be a vehicle to promote celebrity culture,” he said.

“It does not appear permissible, in our constitutional scheme which guarantees equality to individuals and in which equality is a cherished preambular goal, to countenance an extra bundle of rights which would be available for enjoyment only to celebrities,” the court ruled.

“The rights ventilated in the plaint – i.e., the right to privacy, the right to publicity and the personality rights which vested in SSR, are not heritable. They died with the death of SSR. The said rights, therefore, did not survive for espousal by the plaintiff,” the court said in the order.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai while living alone during the lockdown. The actor was found hanging in the flat on June 14, 2020.

