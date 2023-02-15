Delhi murder case: CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav hours before her murder

The deceased victim Nikki was reportedly captured for the last time on a CCTV camera installed in her building where she can be seen taking the stairs to her home where she used to live with the accused murderer Sahil Gehlot.

According to the Indian media reports, the footage was captured on February 9 at around 1:10 pm.

The boy named Sahil Gehlot, 26, who is a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, India, allegedly killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba (eatery) in the Najargarh area. Notably, he then went off to marry another woman the same day.

Earlier in the day, an accused murderer Sahil booked under sections 302 and 201 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba (eatery) in southwest Delhi.

According to the preliminary investigation by Indian police officials, a 26-year-old accused namely Sahil Gehlot, murdered his live-in partner identified as Nikki Yadav on the intervening night of February 9 and 10 and married another woman the same day.

The incident came to light on Valentine’s Day (February 14), four days after Sahil murdered Nikki and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his eatery and locked the dhaba (eatery) since the day of the incident.

Special Commissioner of Indian Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav told Indian media that on February 10, Nikki’s family approached the police after they failed to contact her for the last 24 hours. The police reached Sahil’s dhaba (eatery) after they traced the deceased’s phone to the location.

The body was found intact inside the refrigerator and had started decomposing at a slow pace, police said, adding only strangulation marks were found on her body.

Sahil was then arrested and during interrogations, he confessed to killing his live-in partner.

