Delhi woman allegedly gang-raped, paraded in streets

The woman in the Indian capital New Delhi was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and then paraded through the lanes of Delhi in broad daylight.

According to Indian police, the incident took place on Wednesday in East Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar area, the day India celebrated its Republic Day.

The incident came into the limelight after a video of sexual abuse with a girl went viral on social media, causing widespread outrage. The woman is married and has a 3-year-old son.

Footage on social media showed the victim — her face blackened with ink and her hair chopped off — being pushed and heckled by several women as onlookers cheered and filmed with their phones.

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

R Sathiyasundaram, the deputy commissioner of Delhi police, said the incident in the Shahdara district of east Delhi on Wednesday was a result of “previous enmity” among neighbours.

Police in the Indian capital on Saturday have arrested 11 people, including nine women in gang-rape case of a 20-year-old girl.

“We are examining the videos to identify others who were involved and there will be more arrests,” Chinmay Biswal, additional commissioner of Delhi police, told media.

