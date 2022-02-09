Delimitation for LG polls in Balochistan to be completed by March 10

QUETTA: Balochistan’s election commissioner has said that the population of a ward in Balochistan will be comprised of 1000 to 1500 people.

Addressing a press conference here provincial election commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad said that the first phase of the local government election is delimitation.

“The population of a municipal committee will be between 15,000 to 1,00,000, while a municipal corporation have population between 1,00,000 to 5,00,000.

A metropolitan corporation has been constituted in the urban area, which will be comprised of 61 municipal wards,” the provincial election commissioner said.

“There would be eight municipal corporations in urban areas of the province,” he further said.

“Those having any objection over their wards could contact the election commission upto March 09,” election commissioner Fayyaz Hussain Murad said.

It is to be mentioned here that the delimitation of constituencies in Balochistan will be completed on March 10.

He said that electoral laws are being implemented properly.

It is to be mentioned here that the election commission has announced that it was prepared to hold local government elections in the country.

The provincial election commissioners have informed the ECP that the delimitation of constituencies in Balochistan will be completed on March 10, Punjab March 22 and in Sindh on March 24.

