Delimitation work underway in Sindh for LG elections

KARACHI: The delimitation of constituencies for local councils election in Sindh has been underway in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The delimitation work of union councils, union committees and towns has been in progress in the metropolis under the Sindh Local Government (LG) Act.

According to the gazette, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will comprise of 26 towns, however, it only carried the names of 25 towns.

In Korangi district, delimitation work has been underway to carve out four towns and 37 union councils.

However, the delimitation work in District East could not be initiated due to ambiguity with regard to towns.

Delimitation work is also in progress in Dadu, Badin, Naushehro Feroz and other districts to fix limits of Town Committees and Union Councils.

Anomalies found in the gazette notification of delimitations issued by the provincial authorities in Karachi, creating confusion over the number of towns in the city.

The provincial local government department notified that Sindh capital Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in Korangi District, 26 UCs and 2 towns in South District, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in West District, 30 UCs in Malir District while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir came under the category of towns.

In Central District, there will be 45 UCs and 5 towns, 26 UCs and 3 towns in Keamari District, whereas, the constituency of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in East District. In East District, there will be 43 UCs and five towns.

10 town committees in Shaheed Benazirabad, 17 in Sanghar, 12 in Nowshero Feroze, 10 in Hyderabad, 9 in Jamshoro, 8 in Matiari, 9 in Dadu, 7 in Tando Muhammad Khan and 4 in Tando Allahyar.

