Delivery boy steals woman’s phone, CCTV footage goes viral

A private company delivery boy was allegedly caught stealing a woman’s phone in an apartment building in India’s Mumbai city on February 14.

The incident happened at around 6.45 pm at Ashok Enclave apartment in Mumbai’s Malad West area in which an Indian food delivery company’s delivery boy was caught stealing the phone on the CCTV camera.

@SwiggyCares @Swiggy Last night around 6.45 pm a Swiggy delivery person named Jayram Yegde had come to Ashok Enclave apartment at Malad West, Mumbai for the delivery. While returning he stole my phone. Please see the CCTV Footage video captured. pic.twitter.com/9gZuewioe9 — Anju AV (@Aparna__Vinayan) February 15, 2023

In the CCTV footage, it can be clearly seen that the woman namely Aparna Vinayan placed her phone on the shoe rack outside her house and forgets to pick it up before getting back inside the house.

Later, a boy from Swiggy is seen in the corridor for food delivery. While returning the boy can be seen picking up the phone and leaving the building.

The victim posted the video on the social media platform Twitter and wrote:

“@SwiggyCares @Swiggy Last night around 6.45 pm a Swiggy delivery person named Jayram Yegde had come to Ashok Enclave apartment at Malad West, Mumbai for the delivery. While returning he stole my phone. Please see the CCTV Footage video captured.”

Mumbai Police responded to the tweet and instructed the citizen to lodge the complaint at the local police station as soon as possible for necessary action.

The Indian food delivery company Swiggy also replied, “This is concerning to hear, Anju. Please help us with the related order ID so that we can have this highlighted right away.”

Comments