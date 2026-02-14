Delivery of Negahban ATM Cards under Punjab’s historic Ramzan Package begins: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday announced that the delivery of Negahban ATM Cards under Punjab’s historic Ramzan Package has officially begun, a moment that brought tears of gratitude and reminded me why public service is a sacred responsibility.

The CM of Punjab took to her social media accounts to give the announcement.

This Rs. 40 billion initiative will support 4 million families across Punjab during Ramzan, ensuring financial assistance reaches their doorsteps with respect, no long queues, no hardship, only ease and care, Insha’Allah. The entire registration and distribution process is fully digital, transparent, and managed by PITB, ensuring accountability at every step.

For information, call 08000-2345.

Beneficiaries may visit 160 dedicated centers established by district administrations at every Tehsil or more than 20,000 branchless outlets/agents under Bank of Punjab (HBL Konnet, AlfaPay, and UBL Omni) for activation of the Negahban Card and withdrawal of cash.

Ramzan is a month of mercy and compassion. My mission is simple, no family in Punjab should feel alone in this blessed and sacred month of Ramadan.

Earlier, the government of Punjab has launched a new special digital platform ‘Talk to CM’, aimed at enabling youth to directly share their ideas and feedback with the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The ‘Talk to CM’ portal was formally launched by the chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, as part of what officials describe as a broader effort to increase youth engagement in governance.

On this occasion, senior minister Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed on the portal, describing it as the first initiative of its kind in Punjab’s history.

She said the platform has been designed to provide young people across the province with a direct channel of communication with the chief minister.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the portal allows users to submit suggestions and feedback on government program and development projects.

Young people will also be able to share their ideas along with basic personal information through a dedicated online interface.

The platform includes a separate section for individuals aged 20 and above, offering an interface for different age groups.

Mariyum Aurangzeb has further stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has declared 2026 as the ‘Year of Youth’.