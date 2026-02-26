Why did victim’s family pardon the suspect in Karachi DHA hit-and-run case?

KARACHI: The family of a food delivery rider who was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle in Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad, Defence, has pardoned the suspect, a development that has prompted widespread questions.

The arrested suspect, identified as Asghar Ali Bhangwar, was reportedly released by police. Authorities did not formally brief the media regarding his arrest or subsequent release.

According to ARY News report, the driver of the vehicle, Hassan, and the young rider, Farhan, were both shifted to a local hospital immediately after the incident for medical treatment. Farhan later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

However, police did not provide any update to the media for nearly 16 hours. During this period, it is alleged that negotiations for an out-of-court settlement were under way between the parties.

Police later stated that Farhan’s family had forgiven the accused “for the sake of Allah”. Notably, no written agreement documenting such a settlement has been made public.

Authorities have also declined to disclose details regarding how and under what terms the alleged settlement was reached.

Subsequently obtained documents reportedly include statements by Hassan and Farhan’s father, along with bail papers. Nevertheless, significant questions remain about the sequence of events from the time of the accident to Farhan’s death and burial.

Earlier, police had indicated that a case would be registered following the burial upon the complaint of the deceased’s family; however, no such development occurred. The alleged reconciliation agreement has also not been officially disclosed, and media representatives were kept at a distance throughout the process, further fuelling suspicions.

The report suggests that the police may have been under pressure from the suspect’s influential family, which could explain why even a case on behalf of the state was not registered.