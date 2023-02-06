Dell to slash over 6,000 jobs

Dell Technologies is cutting about 6,650 jobs, or 5% of its global workforce, as it struggles with a slump in the personal computer market and braces for a potential recession.

The move on Monday aligns Dell with a raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to Alphabet that have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Dell had already rolled out cost-cutting moves such as a hiring pause and limits on travel as it dealt with a post-pandemic collapse in PC sales, which account more than half of its revenue.

However, those moves are “no longer enough”, co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees.

“What we know is market conditions continue to erode with an uncertain future,” Clarke said. Dell expects to book costs related to the layoffs in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends in January.

