Plane ceiling collapses mid-air, viral video sparks outrage

A viral video showed passengers on Delta Flight 2417 from Atlanta to Chicago had a near-death experience after the plane’s ceiling suddenly collapsed mid-air on 14 April.

The video, which is now going viral, was shared by content creator Lucas Michael Payne shows travellers holding up the roof panels with their hands while the Delta flight was at 30,000 feet.

According to Payne, his friend was onboard when the incident happened.

In the viral video, a group of men can be seen stretching their arms upwards to stop the panel from falling completely. Flight attendants later used duct tape to secure the ceiling temporarily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pete koukov☔️ (@eggxit)

Delta confirmed that the Boeing 717’s ceiling panel was later fixed properly so passengers did not have to hold it during the journey.

They added that no one was injured, but the passengers had to return to Atlanta, face a two-hour delay, and continue their trip to Chicago on another aircraft.

The viral video quickly gained attention online, with viewers expressing anger and disbelief.

Many people, including those claiming to have been on the Delta flight, criticised airlines for offering just 10,000 miles roughly £80 as compensation.

Read More: WATCH: Japan Airlines plane hits Delta aircraft at US airport

One furious passenger wrote, “I was on this flight sitting in the front! It was crazy!” Others joked that incidents like this are why they prefer to drive instead of fly.

Another person commented, “Imagine if this had happened during turbulence.”

The viral video of the Delta flight ceiling collapse has sparked a wider conversation about recent issues in air travel.

Although no serious injuries were reported on Delta Flight 2417, the event left many questioning the state of aircraft maintenance today.

Earlier, a Japan Airlines plane taxiing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport clipped the tail of a parked Delta Air Lines aircraft, prompting an immediate response from airport authorities.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:17 a.m., according to airport officials. All passengers from Japan Airlines flight 68 and Delta flight 1921 were safely deplaned, with no injuries reported.

Japan Airlines confirmed in a statement that the right wing of its Boeing 787 made contact with the Delta flight’s tail while taxiing after arrival from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

The Delta flight carried 172 passengers and 13 crew members