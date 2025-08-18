Delta Force announces rewards for PlayStation Plus, Xbox users

Delta Force, the popular tactical shooter franchise, has officially announced a new wave of rewards and perks for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users, giving console players a chance to unlock exclusive in-game content and special bonuses.

According to the developers, this initiative is part of Delta Force’s ongoing efforts to expand its player base across platforms while rewarding loyal gamers with value-added features.

The exclusive perks will be rolled out gradually, ensuring both PlayStation and Xbox communities receive equal opportunities to enjoy the benefits.

Multiple rewards for console users have been planned for the launch, most of which can be claimed by participating in the launch events tied to the respective platforms.

Players who are subscribed to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can also get the following additional benefits.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

– Mini-14 Immortal

– M4A1 Action Time

– MP5 Patrol

– AK-12 Poseidon’s Trident

– Premium Weapon EXP Token

– Gear Set Pack Lv.3

– Premium Operation File EXP

PlayStation Plus

– Mini-14 Immortal

– M4A1 Action Time

– MP5 Patrol

– AK-12 Poseidon’s Trident

– Premium Weapon EXP Token

– Gear Set Pack Lv.3

– Premium Operation File EXP

All the rewards are available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PlayStation Plus owners who wish to download and play Delta Force on their consoles when the game becomes available to them.

You can also get a special free pack with more weapons skins by pre-ordering game on your respective platform’s store.