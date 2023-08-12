Rare dementia transforms patients into artists

A rise in visual creativity

The images below are examples of artwork created by patients in the study, few of which had previous art experience. Other forms of art included painting, montage making, pottery, sculpture, jewelry making and quilting. Patients were typically engaged in their new hobby for many hours a day.

Friedberg and colleagues used neuroimaging techniques to examine multiple regions of the participants’ brains, including the frontal lobes, which are the seat of social behavior; the temporal lobes, which control the production of speech and recognition of language; and the dorsal occipital cortex, which supports visual processing.

These scans revealed that the brain regions responsible for language had shrunk in a large number of these visually creative patients, while their visual processing area showed increased activation, said Friedberg, who is affiliated with the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.

As language deteriorates, visual creativity blossoms

The results suggest that as the area of the brain controlling language deteriorates, it activates a visual processing area driving creativity, the researchers reported in their study in JAMA Neurology.

The change in brain structure was reflected in the patients’ symptoms. Among the patients with visual creativity, 10 (58.8 percent) had two variants of the disease primarily associated with difficulties understanding or pronouncing words, indicating visual creativity was more likely to occur in patients whose FTD was characterized primarily by language deficits. By contrast, only three had the behavioral form of FTD and four had variants that manifest as movement disorders.