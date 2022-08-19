Demi Lovato rocks on Katrina Kaif’s ‘Kala Chashma’: WATCH

In the now-viral video by Demi Lovato, the pop icon can be seen grooving to the beats of Katrina Kaif’s dance number ‘Kala Chashma’ with Jimmy Fallon.

The video of BTS fun, shared by the artist and the official social handle of the TV show, sees the celebrity chat show host Jimmy Fallon and his recent guest, the ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer shaking a leg on Bollywood tunes.

The short clip of Demi Lovato and Fallon – rocking on the Bollywood banger, ‘Kala Chashma’ – has now gone viral on social sites and for all the right reasons. The footage even got a feature on the Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment (production banner of Bollywood movie) as well.

“Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy… moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha, (Jimmy’s moves were so smooth that we watched it again and again)” read the caption on the post shared by the producers.

Additionally, netizens seem to love the fun jam session of the duo just before going on air on the late-night talk show, as the comments section on the reposts of various entertainment pages are flooded with love from the viewers.

‘Kala Chashma’ – filmed on A-list actors Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra – was part of the 2016 release Bollywood title, ‘Baar Baar Dekho’. The sci-fi romance drama was helmed by Nitya Mehra.

