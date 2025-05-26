Demi Lovato’s bridal gown has a secret link to Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato recently got married and wore a beautiful dress that shares a surprising link with fellow Disney star Miley Cyrus.

Demi Lovato, 32, tied the knot with Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on 25 May in California.The singer chose a stunning custom gown by famous designer Vivienne Westwood.

Interestingly, Miley Cyrus also wore a very similar Westwood gown at her wedding in 2018. Demi Lovato’s wedding dress was made of pearl white silk satin and featured a corset bodice.

According to Vogue, Lovato was closely involved in creating the dress. She shared, “We were not only able to work off that initial inspiration, but we added touches that make this dress so special to me.”

Lovato explained that she loved Westwood’s designs because they highlight curves and often include corsets. She said, “When I was thinking about what dress style I wanted, I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs.”

Miley Cyrus, also 32, wore a very similar Vivienne Westwood dress when she married Liam Hemsworth. Her gown had an off-the-shoulder neckline and romantic draped fabric—just like Demi Lovato’s.

Although both stars picked similar styles, Lovato focused more on the corset look, while Miley Cyrus kept things simpler.

Vogue shared that the design of Lovato’s dress was inspired by 18th-century high society women and Greek statues.

At the wedding reception, Lovato changed into a second Westwood outfit. This dress was a sleek ivory silk satin column gown with a draped corset top and broken pearl details. Demi Lovato said, “It’s a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus have known each other since their Disney Channel days.

Though their friendship has had ups and downs, they reconnected in 2020 during Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram show. Cyrus called Lovato “a light” and said she would always turn to her in difficult times.

Both Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus have shown that their bond goes beyond friendship—and now, even fashion.