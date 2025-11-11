Democracy remains nominal after 27th amend: Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has said that the constitution has been a sacred responsibility, but this duty has been performed with dishonesty today.

He was speaking in debate over the 27th constitutional amendment in the National Assembly.

PTI leader said that after the 27th amendment only the namesake of democracy remained.

“When the Mard-e-Aahin (iron man) will come out of the jail, we will remove these courts,” PTI chairman said.

“This constitutional amendment process has been wrongful and lethal poison for the democracy,” Gohar said. “You have got the amendment passed with the help of two turncoats,” he said.

It is the first instance in history that a prime minister has got the amendments passed while sitting in Baku in abroad, Gohar said. “We don’t accept the Baku amendment”.

“In which country of the world the President being given immunity,” he said.

He said with amendment in Article 176 the title of the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been deleted.

He said the prime minister will appoint the chief justice of the constitutional court, which is wrong. “Today is the day of mourning, democracy will remain for the namesake after the 27th Amendment”, opposition party’s leader said.