Illegal Tejori Heights’ demolition commences starting with booking office

KARACHI: The demolition of the illegally occupied and built Tejori Heights, using the heavy machinery, has Monday begun starting with the razing of its booking office, ARY News reported.

The heavy machinery has landed in the premises to bring down the court-declared illicit structure and its site office razing has begun already, authorities told ARY News.

We have to submit the demolition report of the illegitimate site to the apex court by November 24, the concerned authorities assigned the task said.

SC issues written verdict in Tejori Heights demolition case

It is pertinent to note that the SC Karachi Registry had earlier this month issued a written order in a case related to the demolition of the illegal Tejori Heights built on the railways land.

The SC in its written order has said that the process of demolition of Tejori Heights and rubble removal should be completed within four months. The administration of Tejori Heights has been directed to remove files and equipment from the building in the presence of commissioner Karachi.

The commissioner should record the complete inventories of the files along with the names and complete addresses of the people, the SC written order read.

Demolition of Nasla Tower begins on SC order

Separately earlier today, the demolition of Nasla Tower on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan also began with local administration saying that the demolition process would begin from doors, and window panes.

Teams from the anti-encroachment force and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) along with the local administration of district East were overseeing the demolition process at the site.

Sharing details of the process, Deputy Commissioner East Asif Khan said that they have begun the demolition of Nasla Tower using the traditional method and the SBCA team is cooperating with them in this regard.

