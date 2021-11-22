Demolition of Nasla Tower begins on SC orders

ISLAMABAD: The demolition of Nasla Tower on the directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has begun with local administration saying that the demolition process would begin from doors, and window panes, ARY NEWS reported.

Teams from the anti-encroachment force and Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) along with the local administration of district East were overseeing the demolition process at the site.

Sharing details of the process, Deputy Commissioner East Asif Khan said that they have begun the demolition of Nasla Tower using the traditional method and the SBCA team is cooperating with them in this regard.

“We have also called in anti-encroachment force over concerns regarding any lawlessness during the entire process,” he said.

The deputy commissioner further shared that initially doors and window panes would be demolished as tender for bringing down the entire structure is yet to be finalized. “Until a decision come on it, we will continue to demolish the building through usual means adopted by the SBCA,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Nasla Tower demolition strategy has yet to be chalked out as the authorities responsible for it continue to mull on whether to wreck the building down manually or use controlled implosion.

During a meeting on November 12, the sources privy to details of the session chaired by the deputy commissioner said it could not decide on which option to go with.

At least two demolition companies attended the meeting and gave recommendations on the strategy to knock the tower and they also asked for some reports to determine the building and construction site status.

One building demolition company suggested it would take about one-and-a-half months to raze the structure by means of machinery, while the other said it can carry out the controlled implosion.

However, both the companies will have the required reports first before they can give final recommendations based on which the demolitions can take place, DC East said.

