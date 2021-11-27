Demolition order issued for one more illegal building in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued an order to demolish one more illegal construction in MPR Colony Baloch Goth in Karachi besides directing to take action against one more builder, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a case related to the illegal construction of a multi-storey building in Karachi’s MPR Colony Baloch Goth.

The court ordered to take action against one more builder after the submission of the reply by the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

In a petition, the complainant said that the builder had constructed a ground-plus-five building despite the restriction of constructing over ground-plus-two structures in the area.

According to SBCA, the builder had constructed the building without getting approval from the authority. The high court issued directives to immediately demolish the illegal building and sought a progress report from the SBCA Director West by December 9.

It has been directed to forward the court orders to the SBCA director-general (DG).

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had summoned the list of names of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers who were allegedly involved in approving the illegal constructions.

The SHC had taken a major decision to take action against the continuation of illegal constructions as it directed the concerned authorities to identify the responsible SBCA officers.

The high court had summoned documents related to illegal construction in Nazimabad Number 5 and its current status. It had been directed to produce a list of SBCA officers who were deputed at the time of the illegal construction.

It is important to mention here that a petition was filed to the SHC against the illegal construction of a five-storey building including shops despite the approval of a ground-plus-one floor structure.

The high court had adjourned the hearing till November 29 after ordering SBCA to produce all relevant records.