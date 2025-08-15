Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sets advance screening date

Ticketing company Fandango and Crunchyroll have joined hands for advance screening of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in the US.

The anime film, which was originally released on July 18 in Japan, is set to arrive in theatres in the US on September 12.

Since its release in Japan, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has become one of the most successful theatrical anime movies of all time.

While US fans will get to watch the film in theatres on September 12, Crunchyroll and film ticketing company Fandango have collaborated to allow certain fans to watch the film much sooner.

The two companies have announced advance screening in theatres on September 9, three days before the film’s official theatrical release.

However, fans who have Crunchyroll’s Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan membership will be allowed to attend the screening.

Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscribers can get their tickets to the advance Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle screening on August 15.

Fans can purchase their exclusive tickets on Fandango’s website starting on August 15.

The website will ask fans to verify their specific subscription to Crunchyroll to buy their tickets for the advance screening.

It is worth noting here that general tickets will also go up for sale in the US on August 15, with anticipation of selling out in no time.

Tickets for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sold out in record 10 minutes in Japan last month.

The film is the first in a trilogy of films designed to wrap up the story of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The movie picks up right after the Hashira Training arc and follows Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps as they are pulled into Muzan Kibutsuji’s fortress for an intense, high-stakes battle.