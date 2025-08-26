THIS anime just ‘sank’ Titanic’s historic box office record

The Demon Slayer anime franchise has shattered another milestone, dethroning James Cameron’s Titanic from Japan’s top three highest-grossing films.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle has now surpassed Titanic’s long-standing record, making history at the Japanese box office.

For nearly three decades, James Cameron’s Titanic remained a dominant force, holding a secure spot among Japan’s top-grossing films.

Even massive hits like Frozen could not topple it. However, Demon Slayer has done it not once but twice.

After Demon Slayer: Mugen Train claimed the number one spot in 2020, Infinity Castle has now pushed James Cameron’s Titanic further down the rankings.

Infinity Castle has earned 28.08 billion yen (around £147 million) and attracted nearly 20 million viewers, outpacing Titanic’s 27.77 billion yen since its 1997 release.

The new Demon Slayer movie achieved this feat in just 38 days, overtaking Your Name and One Piece Film: Red along the way.

It now sits as the third-highest-grossing film in Japan, with only Spirited Away and Mugen Train ahead. Industry experts suggest Demon Slayer’s latest instalment could even break its predecessor’s record.

The film’s global appeal is equally remarkable. Ahead of its international debut, Infinity Castle became the best-selling anime film in US pre-sale history, surpassing records previously held by Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

It opens in North America on 12 September, with early screenings available for Crunchyroll subscribers.

The anime, based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga, continues to dominate pop culture. With the Infinity Castle trilogy set to conclude the anime adaptation, the franchise cements itself as a modern phenomenon that even Titanic could not withstand.

In related news, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang join Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle as the highly anticipated film prepares for its September release in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

This marks the first feature in the trilogy finale of the hit series, with both Channing Tatum and Rebecca Wang voicing new characters Keizo and Koyuki alongside the returning English cast from the original anime.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle sees Channing Tatum bringing his first major anime role, inspired by his passion for the series, while Rebecca Wang adds her voice acting debut to the franchise.