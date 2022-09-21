Dengue cases continue to see uptick in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: The number of dengue cases in Islamabad and Rawalpindi is continuously on the rise as the twin cities lodged 165 infections in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, as many as 105 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 1,561.

The DHO further stated that five patients have succumbed to the dengue virus during the current monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the Health Department reported 60 dengue cases in Rawalpindi as the total number of cases has risen to 1,463. Two patients were critical in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, the health department added.

Moreover, the dengue virus has claimed two lives in Rawalpindi. On the other hand, the health department said the authorities were taking measures to curb the dengue outbreak.

