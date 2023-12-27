Dengue cases tally reaches 15,060 in Punjab

The dengue cases tally has reached 15,060 during the current year so far, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Secretary of Punjab Health Department, Ali Jan Khan said that four fresh dengue cases were detected in the last 24 hours in Lahore, taking the tally to 7,014 in the provincial capital.

The secretary further said Rawalpindi has reported 2,654 dengue cases in the current year so far. The overall tally has reached 15,060, he added.

As many as 16 patients of dengue fever are currently admitted to hospitals of the province.

Dengue virus is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world. Dengue virus is transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus.

SYMPTOMS

Dengue should be suspected when a high fever (40°C/104°F) is accompanied by 2 of the following symptoms during the febrile phase: