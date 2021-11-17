Dengue claims 19 lives in Sindh this year: health dept

KARACHI: Dengue hemorrhagic fever claimed 19 lives in Sindh this year, quoting Sindh Health Department, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This year as many as 4,732 dengue fever cases have been reported in Sindh so far, provincial health department stated.

The health department on Monday announced that as many as 805 new dengue cases were reported across Sindh in the first 15 days of November.

Karachi, with 507 dengue cases, tops the chart across Sindh whose central district makes for the highest number of cases i.e. 146, the health department said.

According to the health department’s compiled list, Malir accounted for 41 of the cases, while the south district stood for 74 of them.

Hyderabad conceded 144 dengue reported cases.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

