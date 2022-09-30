Dengue claims one more life in Punjab, cases reach 6,378 – Secretary Health

Lahore: One more person lost their life to dengue in Punjab, taking the death tally to nine, and total cases to 6,378, ARY News reported citing Secretary Health.

At least 997 dengue patients are under treatment in hospitals across Punjab.

According to data provided by Secretary Health, the total number of cases reported in Punjab in the current year has gone up to 6,378. 2,730 cases were reported in Lahore, the data shows.

At least nine people have lost their lives to dengue in 2022. While 997 patients are under treatment in hospitals across the province.

On September 28, Punjab reported 326 new dengue cases.

According to statistics provided by the Punjab health department, 326 new dengue virus cases were reported on September 28. Lahore reported 163, Rawalpindi 88 and Gujranwala reported 26 new cases, told Secretary Punjab Health Department.

On Thursday, a total of 280 more persons tested positive for dengue fever in Karachi, the Sindh health department data showed. According to the provincial health department report, so far 32 people had their lives due to the vector-borne infection in the mega city.

A fumigation drive, launched for the prevention of mosquito-borne diseases, was halted because the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) ran out of fuel.

According to sources, the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has halted the anti-dengue spray across the city as the civil body ran out of fuel.

