Dengue claims three more lives in Sindh; 113 new cases reported

KARACHI: Three more dengue patients succumbed to the lethal disease on Saturday across Sindh, while another 113 arrived at hospitals after testing positive for the virus, the spokesperson of the Director General (DG) Health Sindh informed ARY News.

The spokesperson of DG Health Sindh issued a daily report regarding the disease. Out of the three patients who died, one dengue patient passed away in Karachi, while two were in Hyderabad.

A total of 113 patients were admitted to government hospitals today in the metropolis.

On the other hand, around 57 new dengue patients were hospitalized in private hospitals on Saturday.

Additionally, 44 dengue patients are under treatment in government hospitals in Karachi.

Moreover, 35 dengue cases were reported in Hyderabad, while 34 cases were reported in other districts of Sindh.

The spokesperson added that a total of 241 dengue patients are under treatment across the province.

The report stated that 5,229 dengue samples were tested, with 774 people testing positive for the lethal disease.

According to the Sindh health department, 556 beds are allocated for dengue patients in government hospitals, while 220 beds are reserved for the mosquito-borne illness in the private hospitals of Karachi.

Meanwhile, 167 beds are fixed for dengue patients in the government hospitals of Hyderabad, while the number stands at 207 for private hospitals in the province’s second-largest city for the dengue ailment.

The health department informed that around 38 laboratories are active in Karachi, whereas 19 laboratories are operational in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Friday, the lethal spread of dengue continued in Karachi as two more people died from the disease, while 90 new patients were hospitalized in government hospitals during the last 24 hours, the Director General (DG) Health Sindh informed.

The Director General (DG) Health Sindh has issued a fresh report on the dengue situation across the province.

As many as 90 new patients were admitted to government hospitals, while another 85 patients were hospitalized in private hospitals in the city.

Additionally, 249 patients are currently under treatment in government hospitals, while 160 sufferers are receiving treatment in private hospitals in the metropolis.

Regarding tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the health department informed that 4,598 dengue tests were conducted across the province.

A total of 828 tests came back positive for the ailment.