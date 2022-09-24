Dengue epidemic: Federal capital reports 85 new cases

Islamabad: The federal capital reported 85 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1891 this season, ARY News reported.

According to the data provided by District Health Officer (DHO), Islamabad, the capital, reported 85 dengue cases.

After the new cases, the total number of dengue cases in Islamabad has gone up to 1891, while five people have lost their lives due to the dengue virus, the DHO added.

Among the total cases in Islamabad, rural areas reported 1048 cases, while 686 were in urban vicinities.

