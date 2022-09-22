Dengue epidemic: Twin cities report 194 new cases in 24 hours

Islamabad: The federal capital reported 96 new dengue cases while its neighbouring twin city Rawalpindi reported 98 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the data provided by District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad, the federal capital reported 96 dengue cases, including 53 from rural and 43 from urban areas, in the last 24 hours.

After the new cases, the total number of dengue cases in Islamabad has gone up to 1657, while five people have lost their lives due to the dengue virus, the DHO added.

Moreover, Rawalpindi reported 98 dengue cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally in the city this year to 1561. While another two under treatment in the Benazir Bhutto Hospital are in critical condition, the Health Department said.

Two people have lost their lives due to dengue in Rawalpindi in the current season.

On Wednesday, dengue cases in Punjab had reached 3869 with 229 new cases in the last 24 hours.

A statement issued by the Secretary of Health Punjab said that 100 cases were reported from Lahore and 86 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were logged in Rawalpindi during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, 8 cases each were reported in Gujranwala, Multan and Attock, while one case each was reported from Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Narowal. Two cases each were reported from Faisalabad and Gujrat.

