Dengue outbreak: Govt hospitals to increase beds, 24/7 OPD service

ISLAMABAD: The government hospitals have decided to expand the scope of medical services for dengue patients after witnessing a spike in the mosquito-borne disease cases in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The public hospitals administered by the federal government decided to increase beds for dengue patients. Additional beds were allocated for dengue patients at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), CDA and Poly Clinic.

It was learnt that more than 700 patients with symptoms of dengue fever were visiting different federal hospitals.

A special 24/7 out-patient-department (OPD) service will be started at Poly Clinic for dengue patients, the hospital’s spokesperson Dr Jabbar Bhutto said in a statement, adding that a special counter was established for the dengue patients.

Dr Jabbar Bhutto said that 21 dengue patients including 11 adults and 10 children were currently admitted to the Poly Clinic. More beds will be allocated by the hospital administration after an increase in the dengue patients, he added.

According to the hospital administration, 26 dengue patients were receiving treatment at PIMS Hospital and 16 recovered patients were discharged from the hospital. The hospital allocated 56 beds, whereas, surgical wards numbers 2 and 6 were allocated for dengue patients.

At Federal General Hospital (FGH), 15 dengue patients were admitted and 25 beds were allocated.

During the last 24 hours, 128 dengue cases were reported in the federal capital and overall 871 cases have been reported in Islamabad this season so far. Four dengue patients have passed away in the federal capital this season.

The DHO confirmed that 75 cases were reported in rural areas while 53 were from urban areas of the federal capital. Moreover, 55 dengue were reported from private laboratories in the capital, the DHO said.

The mosquito-borne disease was also spreading in Sindh capital Karachi as 161 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

