Dengue cases surge to 7451 in Punjab

LAHORE: Dengue cases have surged in Lahore with 56 new instances reported in the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per the statistics released by the Punjab Department of Health Care, a total of 7,451 dengue cases have been reported this year so far.

Additionally, 47 cases have been noted in Rawalpindi, with 3 cases from Chakwal, and single instances reported in Attock and Multan.

The spokesperson for the Health Department has reassured the public that hospitals have sufficient supplies of necessary medications and are prepared to accommodate the rise in patients.

Health officials urged residents to maintain cleanliness and eliminate stagnant water around their homes to help curb the spread of dengue. Emphasizing the importance of preventive measures, they are seeking public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas.

To assist the public, the Health Department has established a helpline at 1033 for inquiries and reports regarding dengue-related issues. The department is stressing the need for heightened public awareness and strict adherence to preventive practices to control the spread of dengue in Punjab.

