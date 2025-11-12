Union Council–wise fumigation plan issued for Karachi to curb dengue

The Sindh government has issued a schedule for Union Council-wise fumigation to curb the rising cases of dengue in Karachi.

According to the official announcement made from the Sindh govt Facebook account, the detailed fumigation schedule is aimed at eliminating mosquitoes and strengthening dengue prevention measures across Karachi.

Check out the complete schedule here:

A surge in seasonal illnesses, including flu, cough, dengue, and malaria, has been reported across public and private healthcare facilities in Karachi, raising concerns over the city’s preparedness to tackle the spread of infections.

Preventive measures

Wear long sleeves and use repellents to avoid mosquito bites.

Avoid going outside after sunset and steer clear of areas with standing water, uncut grass, and garbage piles.

Seek medical advice instead of self-medicating.

Contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your area.

Symptoms of dengue fever

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary precautions and directed medical facilities to dedicate special counters for dengue-related cases.

The district administration is working to control the larvae through various mechanisms.

The fever can lead to a deficiency of platelets and even become life-threatening if left untreated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stress the importance of seeking immediate medical attention if symptoms arise.