Denis Villeneuve opens up on making third ‘Dune’ film

‘Dune‘ franchise director Denis Villeneuve hinted that he will make a third film if it gets greenlit.

He spoke about his ambitions of making ‘Dune 3‘, also titled ‘Dune Messiah‘, in an interview with an American entertainment news agency. He said it would be a dream come true.

“If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream,” Denis Villeneuve said. “‘Dune Messiah‘ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero, which is not what [Herbert] wanted to do.

“My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

He said he will bid farewell to the franchise after it, adding that the project is just “words on paper.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Dune: Part Two‘ was to be released in November but got pushed back to March 2024 because of the ongoing Hollywood strikes.

It will be a direct sequel to its predecessor. It will Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) teaming up Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to take down the evil Harkonnens.

The cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken and others.

Denis Villeneuve and Hans Zimmer returned as the director and music composer of the film respectively.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Dune‘ or ‘Dune: Part One‘ was one of the most successful films of 2021. It was produced at a budget of $165 million and has collected almost $225 globally at the box office.

It won 10 Academy Awards. It won in the Best Original Score, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Visual Effects categories.